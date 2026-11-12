The renovation of the Topli Dol Tunnel on the Hemus Motorway is progressing on a two-shift schedule. New sidewalks and reinforcement are being built inside the facility, concrete is being poured, and construction crews are also carrying out the waterproofing work.

“As of November 12, the new sidewalks and reinforcement are being built at an accelerated pace on a two-shift schedule, concrete is being poured and waterproofing is being carried out in the Topli Dol Tunnel on the Hemus Motorway,” the Road Infrastructure Agency reported.

The construction of linear drainage channels from the system for removing flammable and toxic liquids from the roadway is continuing. The PVC insulation in Evacuation Gallery 1 has been fully installed, while work on the electrical cabling is actively under way in the tunnel. During the period, three fans were installed, and preparations are under way for the installation of the remaining pairs of fans.

Traffic remains bidirectional through one tube

The major renovation in the tube toward Sofia resumed on October 12, 2026. Since then, vehicles have been traveling in both directions through the tube toward Varna, while construction activities continue in the other tube. There is no alternative route in the area, which is why the Road Infrastructure Agency is calling on drivers to allow more time for their journey.

Traffic is expected to be temporarily restored in both tubes around December 18 for the Christmas and New Year holidays. This will not mean that the renovation has been completed. Around January 11, 2027, the tube toward Sofia is expected to be closed again for finishing works, while the expected deadline for the final completion of the major renovation is April 2027.

Sources: actualno.com, focus-news.net, economic.bg