“Maxim,” TUDA and TAXSEE to be removed following court ruling

The Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” has taken steps to remove the “Maxim,” TUDA and TAXSEE mobile applications from Google Play and the App Store. The measures are being carried out in implementation of an effective ruling by the Administrative Court – Sofia City.

The court ruling is Decision No. 27848 of July 10, 2026, issued at the request of the agency’s executive director under Article 106b of the Road Transport Act. It orders that “the content” of the applications uploaded to MAXIM.PLATFORM and distributed through Google and Apple’s official stores “be removed.”

In implementation of the ruling, the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration” sent the document to the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime, the Communications Regulation Commission and the Commission for Consumer Protection. The institutions must take action within the scope of their powers.

As a result of the procedure, the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime notified Google Play and the App Store of the need to remove the applications. The court order concerns their distribution through the official platforms.

Reports of changes to the applications

The issue was also raised by industry organizations, which in August submitted a report to the Executive Agency “Automobile Administration,” the Ministry of Transport and Communications and the Communications Regulation Commission. They pointed out that the respective Android identifiers had been retained for TUDA and TAXSEE, but the entities listed as publishers had been changed.

The report also notes that the two applications were updated on August 18, 2026. The organizations requested a technical check to determine whether these were the same applications covered by the court ruling and, if their identity was established, its full implementation.

At present, the confirmed action is the notification sent by the Directorate General for Combating Organized Crime to Google Play and the App Store. A separate question is when the platforms will complete the technical procedure for removing the applications.

Sources: bta.bg, kaldata.com