Kaufland Bulgaria reports €13.7 billion contribution over 20 years

The participation of Kaufland Bulgaria CEO Mihail Petrov in a forum organized by the Association for Modern Trade brought into focus data on the company’s scale and its role in the chain of producers, suppliers and employers. According to an economic report presented by the company, over 20 years of operations in Bulgaria, Kaufland has generated total added value of €13.7 billion.

The amount includes the direct and indirect effects of the company’s operations, including its work with Bulgarian producers and local distributors. The reported contribution to the state budget through taxes and fees across the entire chain is nearly €1.9 billion, while the salaries and social security contributions paid for employees and suppliers amount to around €2.7 billion. BTA specifies that €1.055 billion of this amount was paid directly by Kaufland, while €829 million was contributed by companies in the supply chain.

A network of 71 stores and around 8,800 employees

Kaufland Bulgaria operates 71 stores and two warehouses in 35 cities. The stated warehouse area is around 112,000 sq m. The company reports around 8,800 direct employees and nearly 50,000 jobs supported through its activities among suppliers, producers and partners.

According to the data presented, one direct position at Kaufland supports more than six other jobs in the Bulgarian economy. BTA reports 8,801 direct employees as of 2026 and approximately 50,000 people employed by companies connected to the chain’s operations.

During the forum, Mihail Petrov defended the importance of large retail chains for producers and consumers. “I do not understand why the attack began against those who provide food for the population,” said the CEO of Kaufland Bulgaria. The company announced that it would challenge in court the sanction imposed by the Commission for Protection of Competition.

87% Bulgarian suppliers

Bulgarian companies account for around 87% of the suppliers of products in Kaufland’s store network. More than 120 agricultural businesses supply fruit and vegetables for sale throughout the year.

The programme for the contracted purchase of agricultural produce began in 2019. According to company data, 24 million kg of Bulgarian produce was sold through the programme in 2025. Kaufland also reports approximate annual growth of 20% in deliveries of Bulgarian agricultural produce.

The analysis presented cites a 66% increase in employment among agricultural producers connected to the company. BTA separately cites a calculation showing a 30% increase in the amount of local agricultural produce sold between 2019 and 2025, which is a different indicator from the reported annual growth in deliveries.

Sources: bta.bg, investor.bg, economy.bg