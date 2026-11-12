If Europe wants to take part in talks about the future, it must be represented by leaders who are the complete opposite of the current ones

“At the talks in Abu Dhabi, where the United States and Russia discussed future global security, representatives of the European Union wandered haplessly through the corridors, hoping that one of the major powers would pay them attention or at least honor them with a perfunctory nod,” Bulgarian MEP Peter Volgin explained from the floor of the European Parliament.

According to him, never before have European politicians been so helpless or aroused such pity. And never before have European leaders been such an embodiment of total intellectual helplessness.

“The only thing these people can come up with is yet another sanctions package against Russia. With a stubbornness that defies common sense, the EU chiefs continue to convince us that these very actions will deal a crushing blow to the Russian Federation.

And this despite the fact that the thousands of sanctions imposed so far have failed to do so. No serious geopolitical power will negotiate with such politicians. With politicians deprived of common sense. If Europe wants to take part in talks about the future, it must be represented by leaders who are the complete opposite of the current ones.”

These words by Peter Volgin, a representative of “Europe of Sovereign Nations,” prompted a reaction and a retort from another MEP, who said that pro-Russian candidates had received support in elections in Bulgaria and that the adoption of a foreign agents law was being considered, as was the case in Russia. Volgin replied as follows: “To claim that every person with common sense is connected to Russia is not a sign of high intellectual development. What my party, ‘Vazrazhdane,’ and I, along with other political forces in this Parliament, are doing is ensuring that Europe presents itself with dignity and is represented at the negotiating table, rather than whining at the door like a frightened puppy. If we want to be taken seriously, we must conduct ourselves and act seriously.”

Source: trud.bg