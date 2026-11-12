“Tsar Boris III” Metro Station Once Again Welcomes Passengers

“Tsar Boris III” Metro Station in Sofia has reopened to passengers. Access to the station has been restored after the necessary repair work was carried out in the underpass area.

Earlier in the day, the station was temporarily closed after ceiling cladding collapsed. Metropoliten EAD announced that the damaged section had been repaired and passenger services had resumed.

The company apologized

Metropoliten EAD apologized to the residents and visitors of Sofia for the inconvenience caused. The company also thanked them for their understanding during the repair work.

“Metropoliten” EAD apologizes to the residents and visitors of Sofia for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their understanding.

The information provided did not include further details about the cause of the cladding collapse. No information was provided about anyone being injured in the incident.

Source: novini.bg