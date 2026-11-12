Romanian truck blocks street in Kazanlak after maneuver

A Romanian truck blocked traffic on “Tyulbenska” Street in Kazanlak after becoming stuck in a narrow section and catching the roof of an old building. The incident occurred at around 15:00.

According to information from the Bulgarian National Television, the truck entered the oncoming lane but was unable to pass through the narrow section. During the maneuver, the heavy vehicle damaged the roof structure of the building known locally as “Yakhnata.”

The truck was left in a position of “neither forward nor backward,” and traffic in the area was blocked. A specialized operation to tow it away is forthcoming.

Eyewitnesses at the scene expect the removal of the vehicle to cause additional damage to the facade and roof. The street will be reopened to traffic after the truck is towed away.

Sources: bntnews.bg