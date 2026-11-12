Krasimir Karakachanov: Security in the Black Sea Depends on the End of the War

There can be no lasting security in the Black Sea while the war in Ukraine continues. This was stated by VMRO chairman and former Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov on the programme “The Day Live”.

According to him, Bulgaria and Romania are among those most severely affected by the tensions in the region. Military action threatens important trade routes and causes economic damage to the Black Sea states.

“There is no way that the two countries, even though they are members of NATO and the European Union, can ensure peace throughout the Black Sea region while two of the other Black Sea states are engaged in active hostilities,” Karakachanov said.

He described any potential strikes in Bulgarian territorial waters as a serious escalation. In his view, a lasting solution is an agreement to end the war.

The Dispute over New Loans for Ukraine

Karakachanov also commented on the discussions in the European Union regarding funding for Ukraine. He supported the position that Bulgaria should not be forced to participate in guaranteeing new loans.

The former defence minister described any potential pressure from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz as “quite brutal blackmail”.

Comment on the Trakia Motorway Crash and the Army

“We do not have the money to solve our problems in the economy, we do not have the money to solve our problems in the energy sector, we do not even have the money to build the children’s hospital that has been under discussion for seven years now. Yet we are supposed to guarantee billions once again,” he said.

During the interview, Karakachanov also addressed the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway, in which 12 people died. According to him, road tragedies are not caused solely by drivers’ violations, but are also linked to long-standing problems in education and the work of institutions.

“We have been waging a permanent war for 30 years now,” he commented.

With regard to the army, Karakachanov insisted that servicemen’s salaries should at least be indexed to inflation. According to him, previous pay rises have been eroded by rising prices.

Sources: nova.bg