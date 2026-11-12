Two children airlifted in a single day

Two children were airlifted within a single day during two consecutive emergency missions carried out by the Emergency Medical Assistance by Air Centre (EMAAC). In both cases, the children were injured in domestic accidents, and their final destination was St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv.

12-year-old child transported from Razlog

During the first mission, a 12-year-old child was transported after initially being admitted to Dr. Asen Velev Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Razlog. A report was subsequently submitted to the Coordination Centre of the EMAAC regarding the need for the child’s emergency transfer to a medical facility with a higher level of competence.

The on-duty teams from the EMAAC operational base in Sofia responded to the report. Following the air transport, the child was taken to St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv, where treatment is to continue.

Second mission was for a 1-year-and-5-month-old child

The second emergency mission was for a 1-year-and-5-month-old child, who had also been injured in a domestic accident. The child received initial medical assistance and was stabilised at Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven.

An emergency air transfer was then organised, involving the on-duty teams from the EMAAC operational base in Sliven. The child was also transported to St. George University Hospital in Plovdiv for continued treatment and specialised medical care.

The EMAAC thanked the emergency medical teams, medical facilities, aviation and aeromedical specialists for their coordination and professionalism in carrying out the two missions.

„We thank the emergency medical teams, medical facilities, aviation and aeromedical specialists for their coordination and professionalism in carrying out the two missions.“

Sources: btvnovinite.bg