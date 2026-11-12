Rumen Radev Sounds the Alarm: Problems with North Macedonia Are Deepening

There has been no change in the attitude of the authorities in North Macedonia toward Bulgarians in the country, while the problems are deepening. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this in Dublin, where he is representing Bulgaria at the Ninth Summit of the European Political Community.

“There has been no change in the attitude of the authorities of the Republic of North Macedonia toward our compatriots in that country, while the problems are deepening,” Radev said.

He said that he would discuss the issue with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset. In his statement, the prime minister provided no further details about specific cases or forthcoming diplomatic actions.

Radev Insists Europe Should Participate in the Negotiations on Ukraine

In Dublin, Radev also commented on diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine and on Europe’s future security. According to him, a European representative should participate directly in the negotiations.

“Europe must be at the negotiating table; we must defend Kyiv’s interests, but we must also be sure that Russia is confident that its interests are being protected,” Rumen Radev said.

According to the prime minister, without Europe’s presence in the negotiating process, there can be no talk of a new security system for the continent. He added that the European institutions are clearly regulated and should put forward their own candidate for the negotiations.

“It is important that we are finally talking about the strongest instrument for resolving this conflict, and that is diplomacy,” Radev said.

Bulgaria Wants More Gas from Azerbaijan

During his meetings in Dublin, the prime minister is also discussing an increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan. On this issue, he spoke with the country’s president, Ilham Aliyev, whom he called a good friend.

The two also discussed the green energy corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria. Radev said that our country has specific needs and would welcome larger supplies not only for Bulgaria but also for Europe.

“We would be grateful if Azerbaijan could supply more gas to Bulgaria. Not only to Bulgaria, but to Europe. As much as possible,” the prime minister said.

On November 13, an informal meeting of the leaders of the European Union member states only is scheduled to take place in Dublin.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg