Closure of an Illegal Dairy in Lesichovo

Unregulated dairy production has been identified at an unregistered facility in the Pazardzhik village of Lesichovo. The inspection was carried out following a report by inspectors from the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate for Food Safety and officers from the Economic Police.

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency reported that the facility was in an extremely poor hygienic condition. The building and the available equipment did not meet the requirements for dairy production.

230 litres of milk and 127 kilograms of dairy products found

During the inspection, a total of 230 litres of fresh cow’s milk were being processed in three vats. A further 127 kilograms of finished dairy products were found on site – cheese, yellow cheese and curd cheese.

An order banning the identified quantities has been issued. The milk and finished products will be destroyed under the supervision of the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate for Food Safety.

The facility’s operations have been suspended

An order has suspended the operations of the unregistered facility. The owner was served with an invitation to draw up a statement establishing an administrative violation.

Actions by the competent authorities in the case are continuing.

Sources: bntnews.bg