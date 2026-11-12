Boris Bonev: Terziev is aligned with GERB’s group in the Sofia Municipal Council

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev is aligned with GERB’s group in the Sofia Municipal Council, Boris Bonev, chairman of Save Sofia, said in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio. According to him, Terziev has also failed to fulfill his pre-election promise to review Yordanka Fandakova’s administration.

Bonev pointed out that GERB had been an active opposition force during the first year and a half of Terziev’s term, but changed its position after Save Sofia left the governing coalition and withdrew its support for the mayor.

“We were the obstacle to this great love between him and GERB,” Bonev said.

He described the lack of the reforms expected by citizens as the second major problem in the capital’s administration.

The project for the skateboarding events will be submitted again

Bonev announced that a project worth nearly €10 million for three skateboarding events would once again be considered by the Sofia Municipal Council. According to him, the proposal will be submitted without changes.

At the first vote, the project received GERB’s support but failed to pass by one vote. Bonev said he expects support to be secured this time, while making political accusations about possible interests surrounding the proposal.

Bonev calls for an audit of “Toplofikatsia Sofia”

The chairman of Save Sofia described the planning of repairs at the height of the heating season as unacceptable. According to him, the available capacity should be directed toward addressing the numerous breakdowns.

Bonev is calling for a technical audit of “Toplofikatsia Sofia” to identify where investment is most urgently needed. After that, he said, a new recovery plan for the company should be prepared and the terms for repaying its debts and interest to “Bulgargaz” and the Bulgarian Energy Holding should be renegotiated.

Sources: novini.bg