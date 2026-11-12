“Vazrazhdane” to again propose abolishing the second pillar

“Vazrazhdane” will propose abolishing the second pension pillar for the fourth time, MP Angel Yanchev said on the BNT program “More of the Day.” He described the system as a “rip-off” and said that, according to the party’s experts, it does not ensure a stable and growing pool of funds.

According to Yanchev, for 24 years funds from the state public social security system have been directed to private companies, many of which are not Bulgarian. The MP said that the accumulated funds over this period amounted to around €15 billion.

Yanchev also said that a similar pension system exists only in Latin American countries, while Eastern European countries abandoned it around 10 years ago. These claims were presented as arguments in support of “Vazrazhdane”’s forthcoming proposal.

Criticism of the 2027 Budget Bill

The MP described the state budget bill for 2027 as “weak.” According to him, the draft budget has drawn serious criticism both in the National Assembly and outside it.

“A weak state budget bill,” Angel Yanchev said.

He said that the draft had failed to satisfy various public spheres and sectors, with the exception of defense. Yanchev also commented on the position of PB that those in power would show what they were capable of, saying that this satisfied no one.

Yanchev did not give a specific date for submitting the proposal to abolish the second pension pillar.

Source: bntnews.bg