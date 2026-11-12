16-year-old boy left without both parents after Trakia motorway crash

A 16-year-old boy from Straldzha was left without both parents after the serious chain-reaction crash on the „Trakia“ motorway. His father, a 47-year-old taxi driver, was among those killed in the accident, while the boy’s mother died from a serious illness during the COVID pandemic.

The man had been using a wheelchair after a previous road accident, but despite this he worked as a taxi driver and took care of his child. On the day of the crash, he was accompanied to the car by his mother. Later, the elderly woman saw footage of the collision on television and recognized the car.

„A truck coming from the opposite direction, from the other lane, entered my son’s lane, hit my son and overturned the car,“ the grandmother told bTV.

The boy learned about the accident while he was at school, after seeing information on social media. Together with relatives, he travelled to the hospital in Yambol, where he learned that his father had died.

The 16-year-old now lives with his grandmother in two rooms. He has an illness that requires constant treatment, while the elderly woman does not receive a pension and has no money for her son’s funeral. The municipality covered the expenses. Funds are needed for treatment, clothing and shoes.

The investigation into the crash continues

„I want to finish 12th grade. I will try as hard as I can just for my father, so that he can watch over me from above and I can make him happy,“ the boy said.

The investigation and the prosecution authorities continue to clarify the causes of the serious accident. According to data cited by bTV, around 100 participants and witnesses have been questioned, while 20 vehicles have been designated as material evidence.

A comprehensive automotive technical examination has been ordered to clarify the actions of the individual drivers and their possible contribution to the collision. No charges have yet been brought in the case. The driver of the first truck, who was detained after the crash, was questioned as a witness and released.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg