BSP Youth Union Calls for the Resignation of Kaufland Bulgaria’s Executive Director

The BSP Youth Union is calling for the resignation of the executive director of Kaufland Bulgaria. This is stated in an official position of the organization.

The BSP Youth Union categorically supports the decision of the Commission for Protection of Competition to sanction Kaufland Bulgaria with nearly €76 million for established unfair commercial practices against Bulgarian producers.

It is unacceptable for major international corporations to use their market power to impose unfair conditions on Bulgarian producers. It is even more unacceptable for their executives to allow themselves to make public threats and insinuations that their economic influence places them above Bulgarian institutions and citizens.

The statements by Kaufland Bulgaria’s executive director, Mikhail Petrov, including the comparison with sensitive topics such as the collapse of Corporate Commercial Bank and the threat to reduce the CPC’s decision to “rubble” in court, are unacceptable!

We demand Mikhail Petrov’s resignation! Such conduct is incompatible with the responsibility of a major international company executive operating in Bulgaria.

We defend free and fair competition, Bulgarian production, the independence of regulatory bodies and the right of the courts to rule without pressure. Every company has the right to appeal, but no company has the right to intimidate institutions!

Bulgaria is a state governed by the rule of law, not a territory where major corporations dictate the rules!