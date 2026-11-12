New Failures Leave Parts of Sofia Without Heating

New failures in the heating transmission network have left parts of Sofia without heating. Addresses in Iztok, Mladost 1A, Dianabad, Levski B, Geo Milev, the central city area and Lozenets are affected.

In Mladost 1A, the City Point shopping center at 23 Aleksandar Malinov Blvd. is without service. In Dianabad, the interruption affects addresses on Tintjava Street and 132-ra Street (Valeri Petrov), while blocks 21 and 22 are affected in Levski B.

Most addresses affected in Geo Milev

There are two separate interruptions in the neighborhood. One affects buildings on Tsvetan Radoslavov, Alfred Nobel, Aleksandar Zhendov and Aleksandar von Humboldt streets, including the Glavproekt building.

The other is in the area between Liditse Street, Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd., Alfred Nobel Street, Elisaveta Bagryana Street and Galileo Galilei Street. In the city center, the affected section is between September 6 Street, Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd., Prof. Fridtjof Nansen Street and Vasil Levski Blvd.

In Lozenets, the address at 24 Bogatitsa Street is without heating. In Iztok, addresses on Latinka Street, Konstantin Shtarkelov Street and Frederic Joliot-Curie Street are listed.

Restoration expected on November 13 and 14

Toplofikatsia Sofia has indicated different estimated restoration times. In Levski B and the central city area, restoration is expected on November 13 at 5:00 p.m. For Mladost 1A, the deadline is November 14 at 1:20 p.m.; for Dianabad, at 12:50 p.m.; and for Lozenets, at 1:10 a.m.

In Geo Milev, supply is expected to be restored on November 14 at 9:30 a.m. and 10:25 a.m., depending on the affected section. For Iztok, a later deadline has been indicated — November 27 at 11:59 p.m.

“There will be heating; we are doing everything we can,” said Toplofikatsia Sofia Executive Director Petar Petrov.

According to him, after one leak is repaired, a new one often appears several meters from the repaired section. This requires additional work and may change the previously announced deadlines.

Sources: p26.bg, dnes.dir.bg, boulevardbulgaria.bg