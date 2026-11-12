Boyko Borisov: Bulgaria belongs neither to the government nor to Kaufland

Hold on a minute! First, let’s be clear. Bulgaria belongs neither to the government nor to „Kaufland“.

The head of „Kaufland“ should not scare Bulgarians with disasters greater than the KTB collapse. This is unacceptable!

GERB leader Boyko Borisov commented on this on “Facebook”.

Bulgaria is a European country, not a country where someone can issue ultimatums. If you operate here, you comply with Bulgarian laws. In Germany, the level of dialogue between business and the state can hardly be like this?!

And what is the government doing? Is it managing the economy, or is it busy with publicity stunts? Because business needs rules, not political spectacles. What is the government offering us—„Horemag“, „Narmag“, „KOOPmag“, “SelKOOP” for the people and „Corecom“ for those in power?! Is that where we are heading back?

And to both sides—think about Bulgarian producers, workers and consumers! Do not demonstrate your power at their expense!

We brought these investors here, created the conditions for them to operate and open thousands of jobs. But that does not give them the right to address the state from a position of strength.

Finally, the government should not confuse running the country with waging war on business. And „Kaufland“ should not confuse high turnover with the right to issue threats!