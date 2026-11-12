All cars near the Trakia motorway crash to be checked

Investigators will check all vehicles that passed through the toll cameras in the area of the serious crash on the „Trakia“ motorway. The aim is to identify drivers who witnessed the incident but did not stop and may be able to provide information about what happened.

The check is part of the investigation into the chain-reaction crashes near the „Zimnitsa“ road junction, in which 12 people died and dozens were injured. All available video recordings related to traffic in the area will also be reviewed.

About 100 witnesses to be questioned

Marian Marinov, acting director of the National Investigation Service, said that around 100 people who were present at the incident are expected to be questioned. They include police officers, firefighters and others who happened to be at the scene.

„Around a hundred people who were present at the incident are expected to be questioned. These are the security services, the police, the fire department—everyone who was at the scene, so they can recount what they witnessed,“ Marian Marinov said.

So far, 51 expert examinations have been ordered. Six inspections of the scene have been carried out, including with the assistance of a drone. Twenty vehicles have been seized, including the truck trailer combination driven by the Romanian national.

Two versions of how the crash began are being investigated

Investigators are examining whether the Romanian truck stopped because of a vehicle that had broken down in front of it or slowed down because of the dense fog. The bus and other vehicles then crashed into it, followed by further collisions.

The crash in the opposite lane is being investigated in connection with the initial incident. The witnesses’ statements are expected to be compared with the results of the automotive technical and forensic medical examinations before any final conclusions are drawn about the causes and responsibility.

The Romanian truck driver was released after being questioned again and has not been charged at this time. The prosecution will assess whether there are grounds to bring specific individuals to criminal responsibility after the evidence has been collected and analyzed.

Sources: vbox7.com, bgonair.bg, bntnews.bg