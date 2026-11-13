Mirchev: The statement by Kaufland’s director is unacceptable

The statement by the chief executive officer of “Kaufland Bulgaria” that a potential collapse of the company would make KTB’s collapse look like a “spring breeze” is arrogant and unacceptable. This was written by Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” and a member of parliament from the “Democratic Bulgaria” parliamentary group.

His words came in response to the €75 million sanction imposed on “Kaufland Bulgaria” by the Commission for Protection of Competition. The fine is related to unfair commercial practices against Bulgarian producers.

“Foreign investments are important, and so are jobs, but no company can use its economic weight as a shield against the law,” Mirchev said.

Mirchev: The fine must be defended with arguments

According to the MP, Kaufland’s management should respond to the allegations with evidence instead of warning of catastrophic consequences in the event of a potential downturn in the business.

“Instead of frightening people with catastrophic scenarios, Kaufland’s management should consider whether it has always acted fairly toward Bulgarian producers over the years and whether there have been unacceptable commercial practices,” Mirchev wrote.

He clarified that if the sanction is unfounded, the company has every right to appeal it and defend its interests in court. However, according to him, businesses must respect Bulgarian institutions, consumers and producers, regardless of their size.

“Big business is not above the law, just as the CPC is not above judicial review,” Mirchev added.

He also recalled his criticism of the Commission for Protection of Competition over its inaction and alleged political dependencies. Mirchev stressed that this did not mean he would defend the commission uncritically.

CITUB expressed concern for 8,800 workers

The Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria also expressed serious concern over the public statements made by the management of “Kaufland Bulgaria”.

The trade union pointed out that raising the issue of the potential consequences of the sanction affected not only the company but also its 8,800 workers. CITUB linked its concern to the fine imposed by the CPC for unfair commercial practices against Bulgarian producers.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg