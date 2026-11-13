Terziev reports on three years in office in Sofia

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev presented a report on his third year in office, highlighting the expansion of the metro, the creation of more than 3,000 places in kindergartens, and investments in schools and key infrastructure facilities.

The report was presented in four thematic panels with the participation of representatives of the municipal leadership. Culture, social services, the environment, security and administrative services were also discussed.

Terziev described the achievements as the result of the work of the mayor’s team, the administration, the Sofia Municipal Council, district mayors and municipal companies. In his words, over the past three years inherited projects have been built upon, while activities that were not working effectively have also been changed.

Seven metro stations are under construction

In the transport sector, the mayor reported the opening of three metro stations and work on seven more. The expansion of the metro along “Tsaritsa Yoanna” Boulevard is beginning, while the design of the five stations toward “Studentski Grad” is nearing completion.

Long-term planning is also continuing for the extension of the line from “Business Park” toward “Malinova Dolina”. Major road projects include “Opalchenska” Street, “Aleksandar Stamboliyski” Boulevard, the bridge in “Bakarena Fabrika” and the construction of “Copenhagen” Boulevard, which has already begun.

More than 20 major infrastructure projects are being prepared for next year, Deputy Mayor for Public Works Emiliyan Georgiev announced. The municipality is also planning to renew surface transport with 125 new buses and a procedure for a further 200. The replacement of trams with a total of 80 new cars is also planned.

More than 3,000 new places in kindergartens

More than 3,000 new places have been created in kindergartens, while work is under way on more than 20 new facilities. The municipality is looking for a way to use around 4,000 vacant places through better distribution. The provision and expropriation of land for new kindergartens is also continuing.

Deputy Mayor for Education, Sports and Youth Activities Desislava Zhelyazkova said that the shortage is increasingly linked to a lack of staff. Of the approximately 7,500 places lacking in kindergartens and nurseries, more than 5,500 are in nursery groups.

Seven schools are being completed and expanded, while the first three projects under the “The School – the Heart of the Neighborhood” initiative are ready. The aim is to support the transition to a single-shift system and improve schoolyards and sports facilities.

Waste, parks and security

Terziev said that the actions under the waste management contracts would save the city €220 million. Deputy Mayor for the Environment Nikolay Nedelkov said that there was no longer a waste crisis and that another contract was about to be signed.

The mayor admitted that not enough had been done on the “Green Ring” project, but said that its actual implementation should begin next year. He also pointed to plans for new parks, the cleaning of lakes and the improvement of more than 200 “muddy spots”.

According to Deputy Mayor for Security Lachezar Milushev, reports of noise violations after 23:00 have decreased by 34% over the past six months. A vision for Sofia’s security through 2030 has also been prepared.

In connection with measures to improve air quality, Terziev said: “The year-round low-emission zone is not a restriction on citizens.”

Sources: bta.bg