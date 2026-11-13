€3.428 billion earmarked for defence in 2027

Nearly €3.428 billion has been earmarked for defence in 2027. Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov will present the budget framework, which envisages an increase of more than 40% compared with 2026.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev described defence as an “absolute priority” when presenting the framework for next year. “We can see what is happening around us,” Radev said.

More funds for modernisation

Capital expenditure for the army is increasing by €418 million compared with 2026. The funds are intended for several major projects – the acquisition of a new type of combat aircraft, a multi-purpose modular patrol vessel for the Navy, and main battle equipment for the formation of a battalion battle group within a mechanised brigade.

The budget also provides for the delivery of surface-to-air missile systems from the IRIS-T SLM ground-based air-defence system, as well as the missiles associated with them.

According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, spending on military projects will not be included in the budget deficit because of the new European rules.

Frozen salaries and a personnel shortage

Servicemen will welcome the new year with frozen salaries. The reason is the renewed suspension of the mechanism linking their pay to the average salary.

“If we increase salaries, we will have to cut capital expenditure,” Dimitar Stoyanov said.

According to data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, around 35% of defence spending so far has been directed towards the acquisition of new equipment, compared with NATO’s requirement of 20%. Around one-fifth of the funds is allocated to current expenditure, with infrastructure accounting for the largest share.

Despite the increase in salaries during the previous period, the personnel shortage remains significant. The shortfall in servicemen decreased by 1.8% in 2025, but stands at 20.5%, according to the latest defence report.

Sources: bnrnews.bg