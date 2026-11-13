35 people remain in hospital after tragedy near Zimnitsa

35 injured people remain hospitalized after the two pile-ups near the Zimnitsa interchange on the Trakia Motorway. Two of them are in life-threatening condition, while the others are stable or in serious condition, but without any immediate deterioration.

Fifteen people are being treated at Dr. Ivan Seliminski Hospital in Sliven. Their condition is stable, with some of the patients ready to be discharged following a medical assessment. “We already have patients who have been stabilized and are ready to be discharged,” the hospital’s director, Dr. Vasilislav Petrov, told the Bulgarian National Radio. Six more injured people remain at the Military Medical Academy in Sliven.

Five people continue their treatment at St. Panteleimon Hospital in Yambol. Four of them are in stable condition, while one patient remains in serious condition. The deputy director of the medical facility, Dr. Valentin Valchev, said that the patients are recovering and that some of them will probably be discharged in the coming days.

Two are in life-threatening condition in Burgas

A total of seven injured people are being treated in Burgas. One patient has been admitted to Deva Maria Hospital, while six are at Heart and Brain Hospital. According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the condition of two of the injured is critical or unstable.

The 62-year-old Romanian national at Heart and Brain Hospital is on mechanical ventilation. After his pulmonary condition deteriorated, doctors stabilized him, but his life remains in danger. A 42-year-old man at Deva Maria Hospital has a spleen injury and remains in unstable condition. The other four patients at Heart and Brain Hospital are stable, with some of them expected to be discharged.

Two injured people are being treated at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia and are in good condition. Thus, the distribution of the patients remaining in hospitals is as follows: 21 people in Sliven, five in Yambol, seven in Burgas and two in Sofia.

12 are the victims of the crashes

The tragedy near Zimnitsa occurred on November 10 amid dense fog and reduced visibility. The two pile-ups involved 86 vehicles in both directions of the Trakia Motorway. The death toll is 12 after one of the most seriously injured people died in the hospital in Sliven.

Sources: infomreja.bg, bnrnews.bg