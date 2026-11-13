Road Conditions: Repairs, Borders and Strong Winds

Traffic is normal at all border checkpoints with Romania, Greece, Türkiye, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia. However, two ferries on the Danube are temporarily not operating because of the low river level – the Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnicea routes, the General Directorate of Border Police reports.

Cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through „Rudozem“, „Zlatograd“, „Makaza“ and „Ivaylovgrad“. Trucks are also allowed through „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Captain Petko Voyvoda“.

New restriction on the Trakia Motorway

From 9:00 a.m. today until 9:00 a.m. on 17 November, traffic arrangements on the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Sofia will change. In the section from kilometre 2 to kilometre 0, within Sofia Region, the active and emergency lanes will be closed because of partial repairs to the road surface. Vehicles will be allowed to travel only in the overtaking lane.

Drivers must follow the temporary signage and speed restrictions. According to data from the road information system, during the past 24 hours restrictions at kilometre 19 of the Trakia Motorway in the direction of Burgas, at kilometre 354 of the Hemus Motorway and in the Vitinya Tunnel have been lifted following separate incidents and breakdowns.

Warnings of strong winds in 26 regions

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued yellow and orange warnings for strong winds in 26 regions. „Wind gusts will reach up to 32 m/s in areas under an orange warning, and up to 24 m/s in those under a yellow warning,“ the institute said.

Cloud cover in the mountains will be variable, more often considerable, and light rain is expected in some places. Storm-force winds from the west-southwest are expected in the higher parts and on the northern slopes. The maximum temperature will be around 14 degrees at an altitude of 1,200 metres and around 9 degrees at 2,000 metres.

Latest data from the fire service and Traffic Police

During the 24-hour period on 11 November, fire service units responded to 78 reports and extinguished 37 fires. Eleven of them caused direct material damage–six in residential buildings, four in vehicles and one at another site. A total of 34 rescue and assistance operations were carried out, while one person was injured in the fires.

Three serious and 27 minor accidents were recorded in Sofia on 11 November. The Interior Ministry’s national statistics for 10 November include 13 serious accidents with 11 fatalities and 65 injuries. Since the beginning of the year up to that date, 5,944 serious road accidents have been registered, in which 434 people were killed and 7,412 were injured.

Sources: darik.bg, bnrnews.bg, trafik.bg