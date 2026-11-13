Court employees protest against the draft budget for 2027

Court employees are taking to the streets to protest against the parameters of the draft budget for 2027. The demonstration will begin at 12:00 p.m. in front of the buildings of the Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office and the Sofia District Court.

The protest is being held under the slogan “The Invisible People in the Judicial System”. The dissatisfaction is directed against the planned 5% increase in remuneration, as well as the removal of clothing allowances.

According to court employees, these funds have compensated for the low pay in the judicial administration in recent years. For this reason, they do not accept their removal as part of the proposals in the draft budget.

The demonstration has been organized in such a way that the administrative services provided to citizens will not be interrupted. No additional details have been given about the duration of the protest or any specific demands beyond the stated disagreement with the increase in remuneration and the removal of clothing allowances.

The protest will take place in front of two key judicial institutions in Sofia, while the draft budget for next year is under discussion.

Sources: nova.bg