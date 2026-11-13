Strong winds in Sofia damage cars and knock down fences

Strong winds in Sofia overturned containers, damaged cars and knocked down fences. A yellow code for potentially dangerous weather is in effect in the capital because of gusts reaching 90–95 km/h.

In the Manastirski Livadi-East neighbourhood, three cars were hit by rubbish bins. One of them sustained serious damage to its boot. A waste container was blown over and is obstructing traffic on Ivan Kirkov Street.

There is a wind-torn billboard at the intersection of Bulgaria Boulevard and Todor Kableshkov Boulevard. Construction fences were also knocked down, while fallen branches have been reported in various parts of the city.

On the motorway from Pernik to Sofia, the wind knocked down road signs onto the carriageway. A report was filed via the 112 emergency number.

Sources: nova.bg