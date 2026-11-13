Car catches fire while driving in Sofia’s Druzhba district

A car caught fire while driving at an intersection in Sofia’s Druzhba district. The incident occurred on the evening of November 12 at the intersection of Dimitar Spisarevski Boulevard and Hristofor Kolumb Boulevard.

Traffic in one direction was temporarily halted. Witnesses called 112, and firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the vehicle.

“It was quite scary. The witness acted appropriately and called 112 quickly. The firefighters were at the scene in seven minutes and put out the car,” a female witness commented.

Explosions can be heard in the video recording published by witnesses. It has not been established whether the car was running on petrol or gas. It is clear that it had an internal combustion engine, not an electric one.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Sources: dnes.dir.bg