Farmers Apply to Take Part in Market in Front of the NDK

Farmers can apply to take part in the Christmas farmers’ market in front of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia. The initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food is part of Sofia Christmas Fest 2026, and the market will be located around the second cascade of the fountains in front of the NDK from November 20 to December 27, 2026.

The ministry will provide equipped Christmas cabins where participants will be able to showcase and sell their produce. The aim is to promote Bulgarian agricultural products and encourage direct contact between producers and consumers.

Participation will be on a rotating basis

To give more producers from different regions of the country the opportunity to participate, the stalls will be allocated on a rotating basis. Each approved applicant will be able to present their produce for seven consecutive calendar days.

Applicants may indicate a preferred period, as well as backup dates. The selection will be carried out according to predetermined criteria, with preference given to producers who have not taken part in previous editions of the market.

Who can apply

Eligible to submit an application are farmers, beneficiaries under the Rural Development Programme for the 2014–2020 period, as well as producers from the priority sectors under the Strategic Plan for the Development of Agriculture and Rural Areas for 2023–2027.

The application form must contain information about the farm, the supported project, the produce to be presented, and the preferred participation dates.

Applications will be accepted until and including November 13, 2026.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bnrnews.bg