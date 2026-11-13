Kostadin Kostadinov: The rights of personal assistants are being restricted

Those in power are proposing new restrictions for personal assistants instead of supporting people with disabilities and their families. This was stated by Vazrazhdane leader Kostadin Kostadinov in a Facebook post. “Instead of supporting people who care for relatives with disabilities every day, those in power are proposing new restrictions,” he said.

According to him, the proposals affect both remuneration and the labour and social rights of personal assistants.

Changes to remuneration and contracts

Kostadinov identified as the first problem the removal of the mechanism through which the remuneration of personal assistants is adjusted in line with the minimum wage.

His second criticism concerns the proposed replacement of employment contracts with a new type of contract. According to him, this calls into question the labour and social rights of people working as personal assistants.

40-kilometre restriction

Among the changes under discussion is a requirement for the personal assistant’s address to be no more than 40 kilometres from the address of the person with a disability. Kostadinov believes that such a restriction could make things more difficult for people who care for their relatives every day.

According to the leader of Vazrazhdane, the proposed measures create additional obstacles for families instead of providing them with the necessary support. He linked the issue to working conditions, pay and access to adequate care for people with disabilities.

Sources: novini.bg