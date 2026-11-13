Sofia Municipality calls for construction sites and balconies to be secured due to strong winds

Teams from Sofia Municipality are working on the ground to deal with the aftermath of the strong winds in Sofia. So far, 120 reports of fallen trees, 15 of fallen fence panels and 3 of damaged traffic light systems have been received. There have been no reports of injuries.

Eight teams from the „Emergency Assistance and Prevention“ Directorate, as well as an additional standby team, are working on the ground. The work is being coordinated jointly with the Sofia Directorate of „Fire Safety and Civil Protection“.

The strong winds have also caused temporary disruptions to public transport. Traffic in the Malo Buchino area was temporarily halted because of a roof that had fallen onto the roadway, as was tram service along Tsar Boris III Boulevard because of fallen trees. The fallen trees along the routes of bus lines 107 and 59 have already been removed, and bus and tram services have been restored.

At present, public transport is running with delays that are normal for the weather conditions. Service has been restored in all affected sections except tram line 11 in the Ovcha Kupel area. The line runs along Tsar Boris III Boulevard and serves the routes to Knyazhevo and Iliyantsi.

Due to the strong winds, bus services on the routes to Vitosha are also being temporarily suspended. Service will be restored once weather conditions return to normal and the risk to passenger safety has passed.

Sofia Municipality urges citizens to exercise caution and follow the safety recommendations for strong winds:

Avoid staying or passing under trees and near construction fences, scaffolding and unstable structures.

Owners and contractors of construction sites should inspect and secure construction fences and panels so that they are not blown down by the wind.

Remove unsecured objects, flowerpots and other items from balconies and terraces that could be blown away by the wind.

Do not park vehicles under trees or near old and unstable buildings.

Limit movement outdoors when it is not necessary.

Do not visit Vitosha Nature Park because of the strong winds and the risk of falling trees and branches, as well as the temporary suspension of bus services to the mountain.

If you notice fallen trees, dangerous objects or downed cables, report them by calling 112 and do not attempt to remove the hazards yourself.

Emergency teams continue to monitor the situation and respond to incoming reports.