Bogdan Bogdanov Opposes Changes to Personal Assistants Scheme

MP Bogdan Bogdanov of “We Continue the Change” spoke out against the proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act. Speaking on the Bulgarian National Television program “The Day Begins,” he said that people who care for bedridden loved ones should not be restricted if they want to work elsewhere as well.

“Have we really come to this—for the state to go after people who care for their bedridden loved ones?” Bogdanov asked. In his words, it is unacceptable for these people to be subjected to pressure at a time when the system is facing numerous problems.

Call for Checks, Not Restrictions

Bogdanov insisted that the proposals should not be adopted in their current form and called for thorough checks of TELK decisions and personal assistants. According to him, oversight should identify cases in which public funds are siphoned off through fictitious decisions or fictitious assistants.

“Those who issue fictitious TELK decisions must be held accountable so that the funds can reach those most in need,” the MP said. He stressed that people who genuinely care for their loved ones should not be harassed, and that their remuneration should be increased proportionally.

The proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act have prompted reactions from opposition parties and organizations. Nova Television reported that the provisions under discussion include a new way of hiring personal assistants and freezing their remuneration. “Progressive Bulgaria” said that social benefits would be preserved and that mothers of children with disabilities would be able to remain their assistants while also working additional jobs.

Criticism of the 2027 Budget

Bogdanov also commented on the draft 2027 Budget. According to him, the main problem lies in the assumptions on which the budget plan was prepared—expectations for economic growth, higher revenues and new business investment worth 3 billion euros.

The MP said that the budget includes 800 million euros in revenue from a windfall profits tax, while, according to him and the Fiscal Council, the realistic amount could be no more than around 200 million euros. Bogdanov warned that some companies could channel their profits into investments, reserves and current expenses instead of having the entire amount taxed.

He called on those in power to heed economists and external assessments during the budget discussions.

Sources: novini.bg, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg