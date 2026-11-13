Belchev Promised Protection for Mothers and Personal Assistants

The amendments to the Personal Assistance Act must be refined so that they do not disadvantage mothers who care for their children, as well as personal assistants. This was stated by Stefan Belchev, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Investments and Industry, from „Progressive Bulgaria“.

The proposals have raised concerns among relatives of people with disabilities and personal assistants. According to Belchev, they were invited to a meeting with Minister Efremova but declined to participate.

„I would like these provisions to be refined between the first and second readings,“ Belchev said.

He said that the bill would be examined in detail by all parliamentary committees before a final decision is reached. The MP expressed hope that a dialogue would be held with the relatives of people with disabilities.

Changes to Assistants’ Pay Under Discussion

One of the proposed changes would unlink personal assistants’ pay from the minimum wage. Belchev explained that automatic linkage mechanisms are generally being abolished, connecting this to the European Commission’s requirements במסגרת the excessive deficit procedure.

According to him, the specific case will be discussed before a decision is made. He did not say what the final payment model would be or whether another mechanism for determining it would be proposed.

Belchev Insisted on Oversight of TELK Decisions

During the conversation, the MP also commented on the need for changes to TELK decisions. He said there had been an increase in the number of decisions and cases of abuse, describing enhanced oversight as one of the key elements of the reform.

The proposals are to be discussed in parliament between the first and second readings. Until the amendments are finally adopted, it remains unclear what the specific rules for personal assistance and assistants’ pay will look like.

Sources: novini.bg