Boyko Borisov reveals: One of the oligarchs around Rumen Radev has set its sights on the retail chains’ properties

GERB leader Boyko Borisov said that interests in the properties owned by the major retail chains could be behind the pressure against them. He was commenting on a statement by the CEO of Kaufland Bulgaria, which he described as unacceptable.

“Someone has set their sights on the chains’ properties,” Borisov said. According to him, the most attractive properties in major cities are precisely those associated with the retail chains, and he suggested that there may be an attempt to drive them out of the market.

Borisov said that the author of the statement should be dismissed. He added that such words had dealt a serious blow to Kaufland’s reputation, saying that the company had been “zeroed out” by the statement.

The GERB leader linked the developments to a possible return to a model of state-run trade. In his statement, he referred to “Narkop”, “Corecom” and “Horemag”, and said that in his view the country was returning to a time when citizens had limited choice, while those in power had access to more expensive goods and cars.

Borisov also commented on discrepancies regarding Bulgaria’s position on a French initiative concerning key principles of European security. He pointed out that German media had published information saying that Bulgaria had not signed the declaration, while the Élysée Palace had issued a statement that the country had supported it.

“I didn’t understand,” Borisov said regarding the conflicting reports. He also criticised the costs associated with the participation of the Bulgarian delegation in the summit of the European Political Community in Dublin.

Sources: novini.bg