Bulgaria Supports French Security Initiative with Reservations

Bulgaria supported with reservations France’s initiative on key principles of European security, presented at the Ninth Summit of the European Political Community in Dublin. The document is backed by around 40 countries, including all European Union member states, the government press service reported.

The initiative is based on the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and the right of every country to choose its own alliances. According to the government’s position, upholding these principles is in Bulgaria’s direct interest.

“The initiative explicitly respects the national security and defence policies of every country.”

The document envisages the joint development of capabilities and common action against a wide range of threats. These include hybrid attacks, terrorism, organised crime, the production and distribution of drugs, and illegal migration.

Reservations Are Linked to the Talks on Ukraine

Bulgaria supports achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine through negotiations. The new round of talks in Abu Dhabi, held with the mediation of the United States, has been described by the government as an important step in this direction.

In view of developments in the negotiation process, Prime Minister Rumen Radev expressed written reservations about the preamble to the declaration. The request is for the political messages to be adapted to the current stage of the talks so that they do not obstruct the achievement of a common solution in the interests of peace.

Bulgaria’s position is that European documents should reflect the dynamics of the processes and the expectations arising from the negotiations to end the war.

Focus on the Black Sea Region

Within the framework of the stated principles, Bulgaria will continue working for security in the Black Sea region, freedom of navigation and the protection of critical infrastructure from hybrid threats.

The initiative fits within the established formats of the European Union and NATO, while also bringing together around common principles countries outside these organisations.

Sources: novini.bg