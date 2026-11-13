State of emergency declared in Vratsa over winds exceeding 110 km/h

A state of emergency has been declared in Vratsa due to hurricane-force winds that have been blowing in the city for several hours. According to Vratsa Municipality, gusts exceed 110 km/h.

The strong winds have brought down trees and branches, torn off metal sheets and displaced various objects, creating a danger to people. Crews are inspecting the area, clearing the affected sections and securing them.

„We urge residents not to leave their homes while the dangerous weather conditions persist“, Vratsa Municipality said.

The municipality is urging residents to remove from balconies and window sills any objects that could be blown away by the wind and endanger passers-by.

Due to the strong gusts, power has been cut off in the villages of Chelopek and Beli izvor, as well as in the “Kulata” neighbourhood. Crews are continuing work to clear and secure the areas affected by the storm.

Sources: bntnews.bg