A Truck Trailer Is on Fire on the E79 between Vratsa and Montana

A truck trailer caught fire on the E79 road at the junction for Varshets between Vratsa and Montana. The tractor unit was stopped in a roadside lay-by and detached from the trailer, Bulgarian National Television reported.

Part of the burning trailer remains on the roadway in the direction of Montana. This is obstructing traffic and creating a risk of dangerous evasive manoeuvres by vehicles in the affected lane.

Drivers should pass through the area of the incident with increased caution. So far, there have been no reports of injured people, the cause of the fire, or how long it will take for traffic to be restored without restrictions.

Sources: bntnews.bg