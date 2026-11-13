Parliament bans the breeding of animals for fur

The National Assembly finally adopted a complete ban on the breeding and killing of animals for the purpose of obtaining fur. The amendments to the Veterinary Medicine Act were approved unanimously.

For a first violation, the fine may reach EUR 1,500, while for a repeated violation – EUR 6,000. For sole traders and legal entities, the sanction may be up to EUR 10,000.

End of fur production

The bill’s sponsor, Anton Kutev of „Progressive Bulgaria“, said from the parliamentary rostrum that the decision brings an end to a process that had continued for years.

„This is the end of a long process that led to the closure of similar production facilities in our country“, said Anton Kutev.

According to him, there are no longer any operating industries in Bulgaria producing fur. Kutev said the purpose of the law was not only to make the ban permanent in legislation, but also to prevent production facilities from other European countries from relocating to Bulgarian territory.

The reasons are related to animal welfare and hygiene

The bill’s sponsor cited animal welfare and the hygiene problems that such production facilities can create as reasons for the amendments.

„This is also about animal welfare. It is also about purely hygiene-related problems caused by this“, Kutev said.

He thanked the non-governmental organisations that supported the process of adopting the ban, which had continued for years.

With the final vote, the breeding and killing of animals for the purpose of obtaining fur are now expressly prohibited by law, and violations of the ban are subject to financial penalties.

Sources: bnrnews.bg