Warning of Power Supply Disturbances in Parts of the Municipalities of Dragoman, Kostinbrod, Slivnitsa, Godech, Bozhurishte and Svoge

A repair by ESO may cause power supply disturbances in parts of the municipalities of Dragoman, Kostinbrod, Slivnitsa, Godech, Bozhurishte and Svoge

State Electricity System Security Operator /ESO/ notified ERM Zapad that it will carry out repair work at its Aldomirovtsi substation, necessitating a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in parts of the municipalities of Dragoman, Kostinbrod, Slivnitsa, Godech, Bozhurishte and Svoge, Sofia Region.

Due to the reconstruction work at ESO’s facility, power supply disturbances are possible on 18 and 19 November 2026, between 08:00 and 16:30, in the following populated areas:

within the territory of Dragoman Municipality: the villages of Berende Izvor, Berende, Vasilovtsi, Vishan, Vladislavtsi, Gaber, Golemo Malovo, Gorno Selo, Gralska Padina, Dolna Nevlya, Dolno Novo Selo, Dragoil, Kalotina, Kambelevtsi, Krusha, Letnitsa, Lipintsi, Mаlo Malovo, Nachevo, Nesla, Novo Bardo, Prekraste, Rayanovtsi, Taban, Tsatsarovtsi, Tsarklevtsi, Chekanets, Cheparlintsi, Chorul, Chukovezer and Yablotina, and the town of Dragoman;

within the territory of Kostinbrod Municipality: the villages of Buchin Prohod, Opitsvet and Petarch, and parts of the town of Kostinbrod;

within the territory of Slivnitsa Municipality: the villages of Aldomirovtsi, Bakhalin, Bratushkovo, Barlozhnitsa, Gurgulyat, Galabovtsi, Dragotintsi, Izvor, Pishtane, Povaliraz, Radulovtsi and Rakita, and the town of Slivnitsa;

within the territory of Godech Municipality: the villages of Bukorovtsi, Barlya, Vradlovtsi, Vrabnitsa, Golesh, Kalenovtsi, Komshchitsa, Lopushnya, Murgash, Ravna, Razboishte, Ropot, Smolcha, Stanyantsi, Tuden and Shuma, and the town of Godech;

within the territory of Bozhurishte Municipality: the villages of Herakovo and Hrabrasko;

within the territory of Svoge Municipality: the village of Manastirishte.

As the operator of the electricity distribution network, ERM Zapad is obliged to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the work on ESO’s facility.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimise inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are upcoming, their duration, and whether a specific address falls within their scope can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Electrohold’s new digital service—a Viber chatbot—provides fast and convenient real-time access to information about power supply outages. Through it, consumers can check for both planned and unplanned outages using a customer number or meter point number. The chatbot can be found by searching for electrohold or Electrohold in Viber.