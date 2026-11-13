DPS proposes changes to tax laws, defends homemade brandy

The DPS parliamentary group will propose changes to the package of tax laws submitted by the government for consideration by the National Assembly. The proposals were presented by MPs Atidje Veli and Ayten Sabri at a briefing in parliament. They concern homemade brandy, household waste fees, taxation on property sales, the tourist tax, start-ups and tax relief for children.

One of the main demands is for the provisions related to homemade brandy production to be dropped. The DPS believes that people who share brandy with relatives and friends should not be lumped together with offenders who sell contraband alcohol.

The party is also insisting that a sharp increase in household waste fees as a result of higher property tax valuations be prevented. “The aim is to ensure that households do not bear an excessive financial burden,” the DPS said.

Proposals for property and business

The DPS proposes dropping the government’s planned requirement for entrepreneurs to register for VAT upon the first sale of a home or other property.

For start-ups and young entrepreneurs, the party is seeking more favorable conditions. The proposal stipulates that losses may be carried forward for a period of 10 years and at 100%. The DPS proposes that the tourist tax remain at its current rate of 3%.

Tax relief and personal assistants

One of the proposals is also to simplify the procedure for using tax relief for children. According to the DPS, the necessary data and documents should be included in the tax return, without creating additional administrative difficulties or problems during subsequent inspections.

The issue of personal assistants’ rights was also raised at the briefing. Atidje Veli said that in just one day she had received more than 30 opinions from stakeholders and parents who expressed outrage over the planned restriction of social rights.

The DPS’s position is against taking away these rights, especially when it concerns people who care for their sick children and relatives. The proposals are to be submitted and considered as part of the parliamentary procedure on the tax laws.

Sources: novini.bg