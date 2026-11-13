Daniel Mitov: The signs for the Trakia Motorway have been delivered but not installed

GERB-SDS MP and former Interior Minister Daniel Mitov said that the electronic signs intended for the Trakia Motorway have been delivered but not installed. He commented on the matter in connection with the serious chain-reaction crash on the motorway.

“Last year, I signed an order for electronic signs. They have been delivered but not installed,” Mitov said, as quoted by the Bulgarian National Television. His statement referred to an order signed in 2025, when he was Minister of the Interior.

Mitov pointed to measures for dangerous situations

According to the MP, when a dangerous situation arises on the road, police vehicles with warning lights and traffic delineators are deployed. He also said that statistics for 2025 showed the lowest number of road fatalities.

“Last year’s statistics show the lowest number of road fatalities. In such situations, when there is a danger, police vehicles with warning lights are deployed and traffic delineators are placed,” Daniel Mitov said.

At the end of his statement, he urged those in power not to explain problems solely by citing the legacy of the previous administration. BNT’s report did not specify the value of the order, the reasons why the signs had not been installed, or a deadline for their installation.

Sources: bntnews.bg