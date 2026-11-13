Ivaylo Mirchev: Rumen Radev is afraid of Russia

The co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria, Ivaylo Mirchev, said that Prime Minister Rumen Radev is afraid of Russia. His comment concerns Bulgaria’s position on the declaration on the key principles of European security, adopted during the meeting of the European Political Community in Dublin.

The government’s position

“Radev is obviously afraid of Russia. It is obviously very difficult to accept that countries – these 39 countries that signed the declaration in Dublin – can have territorial sovereignty and that each of them can decide which alliances to join and which not to join. And this is yet another hybrid position by Bulgaria – we have both joined and not joined,” Ivaylo Mirchev said.

The declaration was proposed by France and signed by 39 countries. The meeting in Dublin brought together representatives of a total of 47 countries from the European Political Community.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria had supported the document but had expressed reservations about the preamble. According to him, the country supports the operative part, which contains principles for joint action against organized crime, terrorism, hybrid attacks, drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

Radev said that the reservations were related to the wording concerning the negotiations that have begun and the possibilities for a peaceful solution to the war in Ukraine. He said that Bulgaria insists that European documents take into account developments in diplomatic processes and not narrow the opportunities for dialogue.

The comment on retail chains

In his statement, Mirchev also commented on the dispute involving retail chains and Bulgarian producers. He said that representatives of Kaufland had no right to behave arrogantly toward Bulgarian citizens and consumers, or to apply unfair commercial practices toward producers.

At the same time, the co-chairman of Democratic Bulgaria said that the government must protect consumers without creating conditions for foreign investors to withdraw.

Sources: bntnews.bg