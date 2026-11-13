GERB-SDS Accused Radev of “Unclear” Foreign Policy

Daniel Mitov of GERB-SDS described Bulgaria’s foreign policy as unclear and said that it was isolating the country in its foreign relations. His comment was prompted by Bulgaria’s position on the declaration on the key principles of European security, discussed at the meeting in Dublin.

“It is obvious that Radev is not speaking to Bulgarian citizens, but to his masters in the Kremlin. Bulgarian foreign policy is unclear and isolates Bulgaria in its foreign relations,” Mitov of GERB-SDS said.

Discrepancy Over the Dublin Declaration

A discrepancy emerged between the public assessments of Bulgaria’s participation. DPA reported that the country was the only European Union member state not to sign the declaration, adopted by 39 countries at France’s initiative. The document sets out principles for European security, countering hybrid attacks and protecting democratic institutions.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria had supported the declaration but had expressed reservations about the preamble. He said that the country supported the working part of the document, including joint efforts against organized crime, terrorism, hybrid attacks, the production and distribution of drugs, and illegal immigration.

The Council of Ministers also said that Bulgaria supported the French initiative with written reservations. According to the government, they concerned the wording in the preamble and the need for common European documents to take into account the peace talks that have begun in Ukraine.

Dispute Over the Role of the Opposition

Mitov also commented on Angelov’s statement that the opposition was “no longer necessary.” He recalled that Bulgaria had gone through a period without an opposition before 1989.

“Democracy is built on the work of both those in power and the opposition,” Daniel Mitov said.

Sources: bntnews.bg