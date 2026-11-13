Fire Engulfs Villa Near a Dam in Vratsa Region

A fire has broken out at a villa near the Varbeshnitsa Dam by the village of Varbeshnitsa, Mezdra Municipality. Strong winds are fanning the flames and creating a risk that the fire could spread to neighboring properties in the villa area.

The alert was reported to emergency number 112 by a neighbor who noticed the fire. According to information from BulNews, cited by BLITZ, a firefighting crew arrived at the scene, but at the time of publication the fire was continuing to spread.

Eyewitnesses claim that there had been several power outages in the area before the fire broke out. Shortly before the building was engulfed in flames, a loud cracking sound was heard coming from it. The cause of the incident has not yet been officially established, nor has it been confirmed whether the power supply problems were related to the fire.

According to information from BLITZ, there were no people in the villa at the time of the incident. No injuries have been reported.

Hurricane-force winds complicate the situation

The fire broke out against the backdrop of dangerous weather conditions in the Vratsa region. A state of emergency has been declared in Vratsa because of wind gusts exceeding 110 km/h. The powerful storm has brought down trees and branches, torn off metal sheeting and caused power outages in several settlements.

“Do not leave your homes while the dangerous weather conditions continue,” Vratsa Municipality urged.

Firefighters’ efforts near Varbeshnitsa are ongoing. Further details about the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are expected after the firefighting operations and the on-site inspection have been completed.

Sources: blitz.bg, bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg