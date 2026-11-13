Mother of a child with disabilities: Rumen Radev betrayed us

Mothers of children with disabilities entered the National Assembly for a meeting with MPs over proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act. The parents are categorically opposed to the idea of changing their status and insist on retaining their right to eight-hour employment contracts as personal assistants to their children.

According to them, an employment contract is necessary to protect their social security rights in the event of illness or another reason that temporarily prevents them from providing care. A mother of a child with disabilities told bTV:

“Mr Radev cannot betray us like this. We are taking care of our children. We want an eight-hour employment contract.”

The dispute concerns status and remuneration

The proposed amendments provide for a new mechanism for determining the monthly remuneration of personal assistants. This has raised concerns among parents that they could lose some of their rights and income.

Social Affairs Minister Natalia Efremova assured them that no reduction in remuneration would be allowed. According to her, the amount will be determined through a specially developed mechanism.

However, the parents insist that the amendments be withdrawn or revised so that the employment contract is not replaced with a new form of legal relationship. For them, caring for a child with a disability is a full-time job that cannot be made dependent on the mother’s ability to take on additional employment.

Radev promised talks with the parents

Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the issue from Dublin. He said that mechanisms would be proposed to give mothers of children with disabilities greater freedom in choosing how to arrange their employment relationships.

Radev also said that parents of children with disabilities and personal assistants to elderly people would be able to speak directly with the ministers responsible about the proposed amendments.

The bill continues to provoke political and public reactions. So far, the amendments have not entered into force, while the dispute between the parents and the government remains focused on employment contracts, social security rights and the way remuneration will be calculated.

Sources: novini.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg