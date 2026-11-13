Galab Donev: Amendments to the Personal Assistance Act to Be Withdrawn

The amendments to the Personal Assistance Act will be withdrawn and redrafted, Galab Donev reportedly said during a meeting with parents of children with disabilities in parliament.

One of the mothers who took part in the talks reported his statement. bTV reported that its sources at the Ministry of Finance had confirmed the information. The meeting between the parents and representatives of the institutions is ongoing.

Parents insist on retaining their employment rights

The discontent is related to proposed amendments to the Personal Assistance Act. The families fear that the new provisions could affect their ability to serve as personal assistants to their own children and limit their employment and social rights.

The mothers insist that they be allowed to continue working under eight-hour employment contracts while caring for their children. They emphasize that they are not seeking special treatment, but security and the opportunity to continue caring for their families.

“Mr. Radev, you cannot betray us like this. We take care of our children; we are not asking for anything more,” one of the mothers told bTV.

It has now been confirmed that the proposed amendments will be withdrawn and redrafted. No further details have been announced about the new version of the provisions or the timeline for presenting it.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg