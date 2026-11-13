The Dispute Over Kaufland Could Hit Consumers

The fine of nearly €76 million imposed on Kaufland Bulgaria and the strong reactions that followed have turned the dispute between the retail chain and the Commission for Protection of Competition into one of the most widely discussed economic cases. At this stage, however, the regulator’s decision is not final, as the company intends to appeal it.

The CPC imposed three separate fines for practices related to the company’s relations with manufacturers and suppliers. According to the commission, the chain exerted pressure to reduce supply prices, wrongfully withheld fees and payments for services, and delayed negotiations when suppliers requested increases in supply prices.

Kaufland Bulgaria rejected the findings and stated that it would defend its position before the courts and European institutions. Chief Executive Officer Mihail Petrov said that the company would not give up its rights and warned of possible consequences for future investments.

„Stop, because Kaufland is very large, and if it starts sliding down the bobsled run, then the collapse of KTB will seem like a spring breeze to you,“ Petrov said.

The statement prompted a reaction from the CPC, which described such suggestions as a possible attempt to exert public pressure on the court. The commission stressed that the company has the right to appeal, but that the outcome of the court proceedings cannot be predetermined through public statements.

What the Dispute Means for the Market

According to former chair of the Commission for Consumer Protection Dimitar Margaritov, the greatest risk is that the conflict will be passed on to end customers. „If the interests of retailers, manufacturers or an entire sector are affected, consumers will ultimately be the ones to suffer again,“ Margaritov told BNR.

This could happen in several ways – through price changes, the restriction of promotions, a more limited supply of certain goods, or the transfer of part of the costs along the chain to customers. Whether this will happen, and to what extent, has not been established.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Aleksandar Pulev said that the state was not waging war on retail chains, but on unfair practices. In his words, the fast-moving consumer goods market is sufficiently liquid, and a possible withdrawal by one company could be offset by its competitors.

Meanwhile, political forces called for a boycott of the chain, while organizers announced a week-long campaign from November 16 to 22. There is no data on whether the call will lead to a lasting change in consumer behavior or to a measurable effect on sales.

The Legal Dispute Comes Next

The key question will be decided in court – whether the practices identified by the CPC constitute violations and whether the amount of the fines is lawful. Until the judicial authorities rule, the regulator’s claims and the company’s defense remain two opposing positions in the same dispute.

For consumers, the immediate result is greater uncertainty surrounding prices, promotions and the future conduct of major retail chains. That is precisely why, according to Margaritov, the public confrontation should not displace the real question – how to protect competition, suppliers and the interests of the people who pay at the checkout at the same time.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, mediapool.bg