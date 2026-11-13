Christian Vigenin: Europe Must Act as an Independent Geopolitical Power

“How long will we allow others to determine our security or shape the international order on our behalf?”, MEP Christian Vigenin asked during a debate in the European Parliament on the European Commission’s annual programme for 2027.

Vigenin pointed out that international law is increasingly being called into question, conflicts are multiplying, and economic dependencies are being used as a political weapon. According to him, the European Commission is right to speak of strategic autonomy, but this cannot be reduced solely to defence capabilities and industrial competitiveness. It also concerns Europe’s ambition to act as an independent geopolitical power.

“This is precisely where we face the major contradiction between words and results – today we command less respect, our role in the global economy, politics and security continues to shrink, and the measures taken so far are not changing this outlook”, the MEP stated.

He raised the question of what European plan would ensure that Europe’s voice is heard in negotiating the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the future peace. Vigenin also called for clarity on the strategy for the Middle East, one that goes beyond expressions of concern and declarations of intent.

“Europeans want their leaders to show courage, wisdom and dignity. So let us put people first!”, Vigenin urged in conclusion.

For contact with the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/