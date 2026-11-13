Peter Petrov: Scandalous data on “Toplofikatsiya Sofia”: 81% of the investment programme remains unimplemented

Not a single one of the mandatory instructions issued to “Toplofikatsiya Sofia” in June has been implemented. This became clear from the energy minister’s response to a question from Member of Parliament Peter Petrov of “Vazrazhdane” during parliamentary control.

The instructions were aimed at repairing leaks and ruptures, limiting corrosion and improving the technical readiness of the district heating network. Following the numerous breakdowns, the ministry carried out a new inspection, and on 11 November a findings report was issued confirming the failure to implement them.

The data presented by the minister show the serious scale of the problem:

• Only 19% of the investment programme and 31% of the repair programme had been implemented as of September.

• 286 subscriber stations had been shut down due to breakdowns, while another 400 emergency situations were under observation as of 4 November.

• In 2026, the company was fined €7,158 for a violation related to the quality of the network water and €10,225 for an interruption of heating supply in “Druzhba 2” after the start of the heating season. The second fine is being appealed.

“Sofia residents continue to pay the price for the company’s poor management. There cannot be mandatory instructions that are not implemented while citizens are left without heating and hot water. I insist on real sanctions and follow-up oversight, rather than mere findings on paper,” said Peter Petrov.

The Member of Parliament also raised the question of why the company still has to introduce a methodology for measuring the added water in the district heating network. He urged the ministry to continue its inspections and notify the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission of the violations identified.

Petrov also drew attention to the lack of response from Sofia Municipality and the Sofia Municipal Council, despite the ministry’s two invitations for a meeting concerning the company’s problems.

“Vazrazhdane” is calling for accountability and concrete action so that Sofia residents can receive reliable district heating.