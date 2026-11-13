IPB: “Automagistrali” as a slush fund for those in power. Disputed guardrail contracts worth €90 million

The Road Safety Institute has raised concerns about three procedures by the state-owned company “Automagistrali” EAD for the supply of guardrails, with a total estimated value of nearly €90 million. The organization claims that the way the contracts are being awarded creates a risk that the company could be used as an intermediary to channel public funds to private companies.

“Thus, “Automagistrali” EAD risks becoming yet another corruption Eldorado in the road sector,” the IPB said.

Bids for 51 lots within six days

The procedure for the Northwestern and Southwestern regions was published on November 5, 2026, at 09:20, while the deadline for submitting bids expired on November 11 at 16:00. The estimated value exceeds €32 million, and participants were required to prepare proposals for 51 lots within six calendar days.

According to the IPB, the price table lists a quantity of “1” for each lot, without specifying clear estimated quantities and actual delivery volumes. The organization believes this raises questions about how the estimated values were formed and whether competing prices can be compared.

The question of applying the Public Procurement Act

The IPB points out that the procedures were published in the “Orders under internal rules” section, rather than under the procedure set out in the Public Procurement Act. This is a significant issue, as an opinion issued by the Public Procurement Agency on August 4, 2023, defines “Automagistrali” EAD as a public-law organization and a public contracting authority under the Public Procurement Act.

An audit report by the National Audit Office states that, following the opinion of the Public Procurement Agency, the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works issued Order No. RD-02-14-862. Under the order, the company was required to apply the Public Procurement Act to all of its activities—supplies, construction and services—including activities related to in-house procurement.

The institute is calling for clarification as to whether the order remains in force and, if it has been repealed or amended, which act did so and on what legal basis.

It has not been specified who will install the guardrails

According to data cited by the IPB, the procedures cover the sale and delivery of guardrails, but not their installation and removal. It has not been specified who will carry out these activities, where they will be performed or within what deadlines.

The organization points out that damaged guardrails continue to be present on the national road network, marked with warning beacons, including deformed metal elements. According to the IPB, before tens of millions of euros are spent, there should be a plan for restoring the existing structures and using the new materials.

The institute is calling for an urgent investigation into the three procedures, including the legal basis for conducting them, the method used to form the estimated values, the financing secured, the actual suppliers and the capacity of “Automagistrali” EAD. It also insists that previous large-scale contracts awarded through the company be investigated, including those related to the “Hemus” Motorway.

Sources: news.bg