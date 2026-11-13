Power supply disruptions expected in populated areas in the municipalities of Gulyantsi and Dolna Mitropolia

The state Electricity System Security Operator /ESO/ has notified ERM Zapad that between 17 and 20 November 2026 it will carry out repair activities at the “Gulyantsi” 110/20 kV substation. ESO’s repair activities require a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in some populated areas within the municipalities of Gulyantsi and Dolna Mitropolia, Pleven region.

Due to the repair activities on ESO’s equipment and the change in the power supply scheme, from 08:30 on 17 November 2026 until 16:00 on 20 November 2026 inclusive, disruptions to the electricity supply of consumers in some populated areas are possible, as follows:

Gulyantsi Municipality: the town of Gulyantsi and the villages of Brest, Gigen, Dolni Vit, Zagraжden, Iskar, Kreta, Lenkovo, Milkovitsa, Somovit and Shiyakovo;

Dolna Mitropolia Municipality: the villages of Baikal, Komarevo, Krushovene, Orekhovitsa, Podem, Riben and Slavovitsa.

ERM Zapad, in its capacity as the electricity distribution network operator, is obliged to ensure safe conditions for carrying out the activities on ESO’s equipment. The change in the power supply scheme cannot be carried out without operational switching, which leads to brief power outages.

ERM Zapad is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience for consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond if necessary.

Information about the areas where planned outages are upcoming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the Outages section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

The new digital service from Electrohold — a chatbot on Viber — provides quick and convenient access to real-time information about power outages. Through it, consumers can check for outages — both planned and emergency — using a customer number or a metering point number. The chatbot can be found by typing electrohold or electrohold in the Viber search bar.