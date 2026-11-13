The SAC allowed “Medicus Alfa,” where a child died, to continue operating in Plovdiv

The Supreme Administrative Court definitively upheld the suspension of the preliminary enforcement of the order revoking the license to operate of SHBAL “Medicus Alfa” in Plovdiv. The ruling is not subject to appeal, and the hospital retains its legal status and continues to admit and treat patients in full.

With its decision, the SAC did not overturn the health minister’s order, but upheld the judicial suspension of its preliminary enforcement. The main administrative case, in which the healthcare facility is challenging the revocation of its license, is ongoing.

How the court ruling came about

The Ministry of Health issued the order on September 28, 2026, following inspections and a report by the Executive Agency “Medical Supervision.” According to the ministry, activities outside the scope of the issued license to operate had been carried out at the hospital.

When announcing the measure, the Ministry of Health stated: “Medical activities must be terminated as of the date on which the order is notified to the healthcare facility.” The Regional Health Inspectorate in Plovdiv was expected to organize the transfer of hospitalized patients to other hospitals.

“Medicus Alfa” appealed the order before the Administrative Court – Plovdiv. On October 14, the court suspended its preliminary enforcement in administrative case No. 3228/2026. The judges found that the immediate termination of the hospital’s activities could affect patients receiving treatment there.

The hospital continues to operate

Following the SAC’s final ruling, the healthcare facility may continue its activities while the court considers the substance of the dispute. This means that the current decision concerns the temporary effect of the order, not the final assessment of whether the revocation of the license is lawful.

The case attracted public attention after the death of a six-year-old child during a dental procedure at the hospital approximately a year and a half ago. In a separate report, BNT said that the child had been given an anesthetic dose five times stronger than necessary. The information in the case is subject to separate inspections and proceedings.

Sources: bntnews.bg