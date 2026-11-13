A green wave has been introduced on Gen. Vladimir Vazov Blvd. for faster travel and better metro connections

Sofia Municipality has introduced two-way coordination of the traffic lights (the so-called “green wave”) on Gen. Vladimir Vazov Blvd. – from Pop Gruyo St. to the turnoff for the Vrazhdebna district. With the new traffic arrangement, the time needed to pass through the section has been cut threefold.

The coordination covers both buses on routes 112, 117, 118 and 119 and car traffic. The aim is to ensure smoother movement and reduce the time people spend waiting at traffic lights and in traffic jams.

The change is part of Sofia Municipality’s efforts to improve traffic management by analysing traffic and adapting the traffic lights to actual traffic volumes and the needs of road users.

Introducing a “green wave” within the permitted speed limit allows smoother travel and reduces the risk of speeding. Better traffic management saves time, but does not eliminate the need to comply with the restrictions. Sofia Municipality urges drivers to drive responsibly and take speed limits and road conditions into account. Safety depends on the behaviour of every road user.

With the new traffic arrangement, residents of the Vrazhdebna, Kremikovtsi, Chelopechene and Botunets districts, as well as of Buhovo and the villages of Zhelyava, Yana and Gorna Malina, will have a faster and more convenient connection to the newly built Gen. Vladimir Vazov metro station.